Mingyang launches floating wind platform

Mingyang has announced the successful launch OceanX, the world’s largest single capacity floating wind platform.

OceanX features a dual-turbine ‘V’ shaped platform with a total capacity of 16.6 MW, which optimises wind capture and efficiency, and has been intentionally designed for deep water applications. The platform also has ultra-high performance concrete for durability, and single-point mooring.

The wind project will be able to produce 54 million KWh/y and will produce sufficient energy to power 30 000 households.

