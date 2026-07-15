RWE’s Theodore wind farm project receives approval from Australian government

RWE’s proposed 1.1 GW Theodore wind farm project, located in Central Queensland, Australia, has received Federal government approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act. The project has secured all necessary state and federal approvals and will now work through secondary consents with the local council and other authorities.

The EPBC approval includes conditions focused on protecting biodiversity and managing potential environmental impacts. RWE will continue to implement comprehensive environmental management and monitoring plans in line with these requirements.

The AUS$3 billion project will play a key role in Australia’s energy transition and deliver new energy security and jobs to the Gladstone region’s growing population and industrial base, while helping to improve electricity affordability for Queenslanders. It will create up to 500 construction jobs, as well as approximately 25 operational jobs and 300 indirect jobs over its 30-year life. The project will contribute AUS$500 million to Queensland during construction and AUS$17.5 million in community benefits.

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2027, subject to a final investment decision. It will take up to four years and require a workforce of up to 500 people at peak periods.

Sopna Sury, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “Receiving EPBC approval for the Theodore wind farm marks an important milestone for the project and underlines our commitment to delivering reliable electricity for a resilient energy system. We have worked closely with regulators, neighbours and local stakeholders to ensure the project meets high environmental standards. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we move into the next phase.”

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