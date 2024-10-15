North Star lands EnBW scope for first CSOV

North Star has secured its first contract for a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), a second award with EnBW, further establishing the company’s growing presence in the European offshore wind sector.

This award for the newbuild Grampian Kestrel CSOV (of VARD 4 22 design) will precede the decade-long minimum charter contract the firm signed in February to provide a SOV (of VARD 407 design) for the German energy utility firm’s He Dreiht wind farm in the North Sea.

With a total installed output of 960 MW, the development is currently one of Europe’s largest energy transition projects and will be able to supply 1.1 million households with renewable energy. From the end of next year, 64 wind turbines with an installed output of 15 MW each around 90 km northwest of the island of Borkum and 110 km west of Helgoland will be connected to the grid.

?Tailored for the commissioning phase, the Grampian Kestrel will offer essential accommodation and logistics to support the construction and commissioning works in 2025. Following this period, it will lead EnBW’s operations and maintenance activities until the newbuild SOV is delivered in 3Q26.

North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon, said: “Securing this commissioning vessel contract with EnBW highlights our strategic move to broaden our hybrid SOV services aligned to the European renewables market. It also demonstrates our ability to meet the unique demands of large scale projects like EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm.



The CSOV, part of North Star’s growing fleet as it aims to add 40 SOVs by 2040, will be equipped with market leading accessibility to enable commissioning and maintenance operations, and feature the latest hull design optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

“This new contract with EnBW sets the stage for a long-term partnership and positions North Star as a key player in the transition to renewable energy.”

The Grampian Kestrel is the first of two CSOVs under construction for North Star. The VARD 4 22 design has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions, and an increased number of single cabins, providing hotel quality accommodation for the technicians working in field.

“The contract gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly and efficiently to the upcoming challenges during the construction and commissioning of He Dreiht,” added Stefan Umland, EnBW´s Construction Manager. “The Grampian Kestrel provides us with state-of-the-art accommodation and transport facilities for the technicians deployed within the wind farm.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!