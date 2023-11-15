Vestas secures 67 MW Swedish order

Vestas has received a firm order from Vattenfall Vindkraft AB, part of the Vattenfall AB group, to power the 67 MW Velinga wind project in Sweden.

The order consists of twelve V150-6.0 MW wind turbines in 5.6 MW operating mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“Vestas have been working closely together with Vattenfall on this project from an early stage and we are happy to see the Velinga project now being built, delivering clean energy in the south of Sweden,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President NCE Sales North and West at Vestas. “We are grateful for the partnership we have with Vattenfall, and now we look forward to deliver the turbines so they can start producing fossil-free electricity.”

The project site is located in the municipality of Tidaholm in Västra Götaland County. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the second half of 2025.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..