Vestas secures Spanish wind project with Repsol

Repsol has placed a 31 MW order for the STEV wind farm, part of the Delta II project, to be located in Aragón, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of five V162-6.2 MW wind turbines.

This is the first order for the V162-6.2 MW EnVentus turbines in Spain and once installed, the wind turbines will become the most powerful ever built in Spain.

“We rely on Vestas as a warranty supplier that will contribute to achieve our nearest goal, to reach 6 GW in operation by 2025,” said José Ignacio Bretón, Technology & Procurement director of Repsol Low Carbon Generation.

“We would like to thank Repsol for their trust in Vestas’ latest technology. We are also glad to receive the first order for our EnVentus platform in Spain, and we expect to see more. Its full-converter technology meets the requirements of the Spanish grid code and its modular setup adapts to our customers' needs on a case-by-case basis,” added Vestas General Manager for Spain and Portugal, Agustín Sánchez Tembleque.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in 2Q24, while commissioning is planned for 4Q24.

Upon commissioning, the wind farm will deliver enough clean energy to cover the electricity demand of 29 000 households in Spain*, preventing around 29 600 tons of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere per year.

Vestas has installed over 5.2 GW of wind energy across more than 140 wind parks in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.

