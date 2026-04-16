Wind Mover starts first project following delivery

Cadeler’s newbuild wind installation vessel, Wind Mover, is installing the very first turbine on her first transportation and installation campaign following her delivery in 2025. From Port of Rønne in the Danish island of Bornholm, Wind Mover and her team will continue to support Vestas and Baltic Power on the installation of 15 MW turbines at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Wind Mover was delivered to Cadeler ahead of schedule at the end of last year, and has since then crossed many seas on her maiden journey. After completing a successful mobilisation and seafastening in Amsterdam and Esbjerg, she is now ready to take over the project from Cadeler’s sister vessel, Wind Osprey, which will soon commence installation works in the UK.

The Baltic Power project represents a significant step forward for offshore wind in Poland. Once fully commissioned, the 1.2 GW wind farm will power more than 1.5 million households, covering around 3% of Poland’s electricity demand, and contributing to an estimated annual reduction of 2.8 million t of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbine model is among the largest in operation today - with blades stretching 115 m across the sky.

Wind Mover is Cadeler’s second M-class vessel, designed to install the next generation of offshore wind farm components, and to support the scale and pace required when building the future of offshore wind.

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