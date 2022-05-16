Vestas secures 81 MW order to expand Llano wind complex in Argentina

Vestas has received an order from Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C for the 81 MW Llano IV wind farm in the province of Chubut in Argentina. The project will feature 18 V150-4.5 MW which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

The El Llano wind complex will provide renewable electricity for Aluar’s aluminium smelting facilities in Puerto Madryn, the largest in the country, and will help Aluar meet the requirement from the Argentinian authorities for large electricity consumers to get a percentage of their consumption from renewable sources.

“Vestas is pleased to grow our partnership with Aluar, one of the largest aluminium smelters in South America, who, as Vestas, has a strong commitment to Argentina’s energy transition,” says Sales Senior Director for Vestas LATAM South Cone, Andrés Gismondi. “This order materialises the third expansion of the El Llano wind complex that will soon have a total of 246 MW of sustainable energy coming from Vestas’ turbines to power Aluar’s aluminium smelting facilities in Puerto Madryn. This underlines how Vestas’ solutions can support energy-intensive industries to accelerate their energy transition by powering their operations with cost-efficient and sustainable energy.”

Turbine delivery is planned for 4Q22, whilst commissioning is expected for 3Q23.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.