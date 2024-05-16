Masdar and partners receive land access agreement for Egyptian wind farm

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, along with Infinity Power, an African renewable energy developer, and Hassan Allam Utilities, a sustainable infrastructure focused development and investment platform, have signed a land access agreement with the Egyptian Government for the consortium’s 10 GW capacity onshore wind farm in Egypt, set to be one of the largest in the world, with a project value exceeding US$10 billion.

The agreement gives the Consortium access to a 3025 km2 area of land located in West Suhag, and will allow the consortium to conduct the necessary development studies to progress the project. This will include resource measurement campaigns, geotechnical and topographic surveys, in addition to the environmental studies to ensure minimal environmental impact.

These studies represent an important step forward in the project development, and the findings will be vital in progressing towards construction. Once under construction the wind farm will deliver significant benefits to local communities, including job creation with commitments to hire locally, community support initiatives, and the protection and support of the natural environment.

The landmark wind project will produce 47 790 GWh of clean energy per year and cut around 9% of Egypt’s annual carbon emissions by displacing 23.8 million tpy of carbon dioxide. The wind farm will also help Egypt meet its strategic objective of sourcing 42% of its energy from renewables by 2030. The 10 GW wind farm will save the country an estimated US$5 billion in natural gas costs per year.

“Masdar, its joint venture Infinity Power, and our partner Hassan Allam Utilities, is supporting Egypt to deliver its renewable energy targets. I congratulate Egypt’s leadership on this major milestone for the country, with what is set to be one of the largest wind farms on the planet. At 10 GW, this project helps unlock Africa’s clean energy potential, and further advance its energy transition,” said Masdar’s CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

The initial project agreement to develop the 10 GW wind farm was signed between the Consortium and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission company and witnessed by the presidents of the UAE and Egypt on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference, COP27 in late 2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.