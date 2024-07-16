Haewoori offshore wind project completes EIA consultation in Korea

The Haewoori offshore wind project has completed the environmental impact assessment (EIA) consultation with Korea’s Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, marking the first for an offshore wind project in Ulsan, Korea. Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), a world leader in development and construction of offshore wind projects, is leading development for the Haewoori offshore wind project on behalf of the project’s owner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its CI V fund.

The Haewoori offshore wind project is a 1.5 GW floating project planned approximately 80 km off the coast of Ulsan, Korea. The project will contribute toward Korea’s 2030 renewable energy goals and the global RE100 initiative, which aims for companies to source 100% of their electricity from renewable sources.

Jonathan Spink, COP Korea Co-CEO and CEO of Haewoori Offshore Wind Co., Ltd., stated: “The completion of the EIA consultation is meaningful as we focus on corporate social responsibility and sustainable development across our entire floating offshore wind portfolio in Ulsan. Haewoori Offshore Wind Co., Ltd is committed to making continuous efforts to closely follow what we have discussed with MOE and actively communicate with relevant agencies in case of unexpected impact during consultation as a responsible member of the local community.”

The EIA process involves a thorough analysis of potential environmental impacts on offshore and onshore ecosystems, encompassing marine and onshore environmental quality, noise, and socioeconomic factors. Haewoori offshore wind has engaged closely with local governments and the public to incorporate their feedback to ensure sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!