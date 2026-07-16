Entr and Unitech Power Systems to support Scotland’s Bellrock offshore wind farm

Aker Solutions’ consultancy arm, Entr, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Unitech Power Systems, have been awarded a contract by Nadara, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy independent power producers.

The contract is for electrical infrastructure studies for the proposed 1.8 GW Bellrock offshore wind farm, 120 km off the coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The studies will support the development of a high-level electrical infrastructure concept for Bellrock, helping to define an optimised solution across the project’s full electrical transmission system, from offshore generation through to onshore grid connection.

The project has the potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s renewable power ambitions, while supporting the growth of the floating offshore wind supply chain.

Entr and Unitech Power Systems will assess multiple transmission configurations, alongside key elements of the project’s electrical system including inter-array cabling, offshore and onshore substations, export cables, and grid integration.

The studies will provide cost, schedule, and supply chain insights to support procurement planning, refine Bellrock’s electrical infrastructure concept, and to reduce risk as the project moves through future design, consenting, and investment milestones.

Entr will bring project execution experience and real-world data to the study, while Unitech Power Systems will contribute specialist electrical power engineering capability. Together, the companies will help inform key investment decisions and establish a robust foundation for future design, procurement, and delivery.

Dorthe Kirkeby, Vice President of Ocean and Wind at Entr, Aker Solutions, noted: “Floating offshore wind has a major role to play in the energy transition, and robust early-stage design will be key to enabling projects to move forward with confidence. Early definition of the transmission system is essential to managing cost, schedule, and technical risk on projects of this scale. Through Entr and Unitech Power Systems, we will combine project execution insight with deep electrical power engineering expertise to help identify a practical, optimised, and future-ready concept for Bellrock.”

David Robertson, Portfolio Director at Nadara, commented: “This study is about making the right technical decisions early. By working with Entr and Unitech Power Systems, we are bringing together strong offshore project experience and specialist electrical engineering capability at a critical stage in Bellrock’s development. The work will help us assess the most robust and efficient transmission options, understand key cost and programme considerations, and build a stronger evidence base for future investment and procurement decisions.”

Bellrock’s Wind Farm Development Area consent application was submitted in April 2026 and is now progressing through the determination process. Further work is continuing across the project’s offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure, including engineering design, surveys, site selection, and stakeholder engagement.

Subject to the necessary consents and approvals, the project will move through further transmission consenting, procurement preparation, and investment decision stages, with the electrical concept study helping to refine the project’s future transmission design.

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