Aurora Energy Services acquires Chilean assets

Aurora Energy Services, a rapidly growing player in the renewable energy sector, has announced its expansion into South America with the acquisition of a Chilean wind energy services business.

The acquisition, which includes established operations in Santiago and key personnel in Chile, positions Aurora to capitalise on the growing wind energy market in South America, and former Altitec executive Raúl de la Jara Mellado has been appointed General Manager to lead the business in Chile.

As of 2023, Chile has 3.5 GW of installed wind capacity and plans to reach 10 GW by 2030, representing a key growth market in the region. By 2035, the government wants at least 60% of electricity generated to come from renewable sources, rising to 70% by 2050.

The country’s energy transition strategy has evolved in recent years due to a combination of broad-based political support and innovative green technologies, and its renewable energy strategy could serve as a playbook for industrialised countries in Latin America, according to the World Economic Forum.

Aurora has already secured two significant projects in Chile, including a two month blade repair campaign over multiple sites for an established operator and a warranty work project for a major blade manufacturer, and this strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Aurora's ambition to become a global leader in renewable energy services.

Tom Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Energy Services, said: “South America's wind energy sector is poised for substantial growth, and this acquisition allows us to establish a strong foothold in the region. Initially we will offer blade repair services, but will expand our services to include mechanical services and construction/installation services.

“We're committed to building local content and developing a truly Chilean business with the objective of taking it to US$5 – US$10 million annual turnover with around 50 employees over the next three years, while using it as a springboard for further expansion in South America,” added Smith.

The company is looking to explore further opportunities in Asia Pacific and South Africa in the near future and this expansion comes on the heels of several other strategic wind sector acquisitions by Aurora in the UK, North America, and Australia, reflecting the company's ambitious growth strategy.

Smith added: “We're not just expanding geographically, we're bringing our expertise in blade repair and wind turbine services to markets which are looking for quality, reliability and innovation.”

