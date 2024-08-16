NWF and state affiliates celebrate Central Atlantic sale of wind energy areas

On 14 August 2024, the Department of the Interior held an offshore wind auction in the Central Atlantic for two lease areas; one 26 nautical miles from the mouth of Delaware Bay (Delaware and Maryland) and the other 35 nautical miles from the mouth of Chesapeake Bay (Virginia). Wind turbines off the coast of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia could generate up to 6.3 GW of clean, renewable energy and provide power for up to 2.2 million homes.

“The successful and competitive auctions in the Central Atlantic exemplify the enthusiasm for providing clean, renewable energy to communities in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia,” said Amber Hewett, Senior Director of Offshore Wind Energy at the National Wildlife Federation. “The offshore wind projects from these leased areas will create thousands of jobs, provide reliable energy for up to 2.2 million homes, and protect wildlife by reducing carbon emissions and combatting the climate crisis. We are excited to see the continued momentum towards a clean energy future and look forward to working with state and federal officials and winning bidders to ensure wildlife and habitats are protected throughout all stages of development.”

“Virginia Conservation Network is excited to support Dominion's continued efforts to advance offshore wind projects that align with our clean energy goals and create new job opportunities for Virginians. With three transformative projects set to deliver clean, reliable energy to millions, the Commonwealth is solidifying our status as a national leader in offshore wind," added Lillian Anderson, Climate & Clean Energy Policy & Campaigns Manager at the Virginia Conservation Network.

“Climate change poses the single greatest threat to wildlife, ecosystems and human communities, and offshore wind is a crucial part of the strategy to lower carbon emissions through a renewable energy portfolio,” commented John Racanelli, President & CEO of the National Aquarium, the National Wildlife Federation’s Maryland affiliate. “Offshore wind energy that uses the best available science and properly mitigates impacts to wildlife is an effective ocean climate solution. As this renewable energy resource progresses in the Mid-Atlantic region, the National Aquarium is committed to helping increase public understanding of the opportunities, challenges and benefits of responsible offshore wind development.”

“This is wonderful timing for Delaware. In June, our General Assembly approved the Energy Solutions for Delaware Act, which creates a path for soliciting and reviewing proposals from offshore wind developers. Combined with the Central Atlantic auction, we see a great opportunity for our state to eventually supply up to half of our current energy needs with a major source of clean, dependable, sustainable power,” concluded Jen Adkins, Executive Director of Delaware Nature Society, the National Wildlife Federation’s Delaware affiliate.

