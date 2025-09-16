Port of Tyne unveils 230 acre green development terminal

The Port of Tyne has launched to the market a 230-acre redevelopment project with new deepwater quayside, a move which could generate thousands of jobs in offshore wind and manufacturing.

The project will officially launch at the Port Investment Panel at the London International Shipping Week, 17 September 2025, and was backed by Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport, and North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, as a key step in her mission to make the region the home of the green energy revolution, creating new jobs and opportunity for local people.

This £150 million investment programme will transform the north and south banks of the Port of Tyne and add an additional 400 m of deepwater quayside. An independent study by WSP suggests that this scheme could potentially create up to 12 000 new jobs and contribute more than £5.6 billion to the local and UK economy in the years ahead.

The plan for Tyne Clean Energy Park includes 1 km of both new and redeveloped deepwater, heavy lift quay to facilitate the use of a 230-acre footprint sited within an Industrial Strategy Zone, providing similar benefits to freeports. These include Business Rates relief, enhanced Capital Allowances, enhanced Structures and Buildings Allowance, employer National Insurance contributions relief, and Stamp Duty Land Tax relief.

The development will focus on supporting the fast-growing offshore renewables, clean energy and advanced manufacturing sectors, a key priority for Mayor Kim McGuinness as she delivers the North East’s Local Growth Plan.

McGuinness said: “It’s fantastic that the Port of Tyne is bringing forward a new clean energy terminal with a deepwater dock which will help us in our work to establish the North East as the home of the green energy revolution.

“The potential for the site is huge. It could generate thousands of clean energy jobs which will benefit the region in the long-term and further establish a real hub for renewables and offshore sectors on the bank of the Tyne. I look forward to seeing how the project progresses.”

Following the Port Investment Panel at the London International Shipping Week, Alexander added: “Today’s boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities – making the UK one of the best places in the world to invest.

“We’re committing almost half a billion to cut carbon emissions from shipping – steering us towards net zero by 2050 and cementing Britain’s place as a clean energy superpower through our Plan for Change.”

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, concluded: “Accelerating offshore wind, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing is a national priority and requires decisive action. Boosted by Industrial Strategy Zone status that provides similar benefits to a modern freeport, our expanded Tyne Clean Energy Park is uniquely positioned to support this UK-wide initiative. Located close to emerging North Sea wind arrays, this nationally strategic site offers deepwater access and a major development footprint to enable the creation of world-class infrastructure to support a growing supply chain offering.

“Phase one, Howdon Quay, with a 23 024 ft2 warehouse and a dedicated berth, is already complete and ready for business following a £6 million redevelopment. Working with the Mayor, North East Combined Authority and UK govern-ment, we’re ready to deliver a strategy that unlocks the region’s enormous potential and attracts global investment.”

