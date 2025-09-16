SRE selects Siemens Gamesa turbines for Formosa 4 offshore wind project

Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE), a pioneering offshore wind developer in the Asia-Pacific region, has selected Siemens Gamesa to supply 35 of its 14 MW wind turbines for the 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore wind project, located off the coast of Taiwan, with the turbines to be provided from Siemens Gamesa’s industrial nacelle factory in Taichung, Taiwan.

Formosa 4 was awarded capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development in late 2022. The project marks SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan since entering the sector in 2012, and represents the company’s third partnership with Siemens Gamesa, reinforcing their joint efforts to advance the country’s renewable energy deployment.

Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE, stated: “Over the past six years, we have delivered Formosa 1, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm, and Formosa 2, the first among Phase 2 projects to reach commercial operation. Now we’re building on that success with Formosa 4. Given the strong partnership forged with Siemens Gamesa during Formosa 1 and 2, we’re pleased to have them on board again for Formosa 4, deepening the collaboration and advancing sustainability together. With projects spanning every phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind journey, we are establishing ourselves as the country’s leading offshore wind developer.”

Chief Projects Officer, Sahand Holm, added: “Securing this agreement with Siemens Gamesa has been a thoughtful and collaborative journey, shaped by constructive dialogue and a clear understanding of each other’s needs. We deeply appreciate the dedication, professionalism, and perseverance of both teams in making this possible. With this partnership in place, we are well-positioned to deliver Formosa 4.”

Mogens Jakobsen, Global Head of Sales of Siemens Gamesa, remarked: “With more than 3 GW of installed capacity, Taiwan is an important offshore market for Siemens Gamesa. The Formosa 4 project reaffirms our commitment and will strengthen our local industrial nacelle production in Taichung further. We are excited to work with SRE to provide Taiwan with reliable green energy, and we thank SRE for their continued trust and co-operation following the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 projects.”

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, obtained its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone. Once completed, the wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power around 500 000 households annually.

