McDermott awarded contract by TenneT

McDermott International has been awarded its largest ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980 MW high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project. Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute Co. Ltd and C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd (GEIRI/C-EPRI), McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) services.

The project is for the design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of an HVDC offshore converter platform, located 118 miles (190 km) offshore Germany on the Platform North Sea Cluster 7 in a water depth up to 131 ft (40 m). Electricity generated from offshore wind farms will be converted into direct current and transported to an onshore converter station located 28 miles (45 km) onshore near Büttel, Germany.

"This major EPCIC award elevates our growing energy transition portfolio and signifies our expansion into the thriving offshore wind market, further strengthening our global ambitions in the renewables sector," said Samik Mukherjee, McDermott's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

McDermott will lead the consortium with GEIRI/C-EPRI through an integrated execution model utilising McDermott's extensive global engineering centres and strategically located fabrication yards. The consortium will leverage McDermott's extensive project management, engineering, global procurement, and fabrication expertise and GEIRI/C-EPRI's proven HVDC experience and network solutions.

"Our integrated EPCIC delivery model, combined with nearly a century of experience executing some of the most challenging offshore projects in the world, make us ideally suited to support TenneT on this important offshore grid connection project," said Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa. "Additionally, our HVDC Center of Excellence in The Hague is strategically positioned to lead our execution delivery in the European market."

On the HVDC offshore platform, McDermott's scope includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transport and installation, and commissioning of the topside module and jacket. On the onshore converter station, McDermott's scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning.

GEIRI/C-EPRI's scope includes the engineering, manufacture, supply, installation supervision, and commissioning of the HVDC system for the onshore and offshore converter stations.

The engineering and project management will be executed from McDermott's HVDC centre of excellence in The Hague with support from its Chennai and Gurgaon offices. The fabrication of the topside is planned to be executed by the Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW) Fabrication Facility in Qingdao, China, and the jacket from McDermott's Batam fabrication yard in Indonesia.

