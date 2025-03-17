ABL drafted to support Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland

ABL has been contracted by PGE and Ørsted to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to support the offshore construction of the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, located in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

Baltica 2, located 40 km offshore Poland in the Baltic Sea, will comprise of 107 x 14 MW wind turbine generators (WTGs) and four substations installed on monopile foundations. Once fully completed, the Baltica project is expected to provide enough renewable energy to power 2.5 million Polish homes, according to developers.

ABL’s scope of work covers the marine transportation and offshore installation (T&I) of the 107 WTGs. The project is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

Under the terms of the contract, ABL will provide technical review and approval of project documentation, drawings and calculations, marine assurance and risk services including vessel suitability surveys for the proposed fleet and DP trials where required, and also on-site attendance to review, approve, and oversee all warranted operations.

“Along with our sister company, OWC, who is based in Poland, we have significant experience in supporting the Baltic Sea’s offshore wind development in a number of capacities. This includes our work as MWS to support the construction of the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project and supporting more than 3 GW of potential offshore wind capacity with a range of engineering services, from technical advisory, cost engineering, geotechnical and GIS support,” said Tilo Klappenbach, ABL’s Country Manager in Germany.

ABL’s operation in Hamburg, Germany, will manage the project. On-site attendances and vessel surveys will be supported by ABL’s wider European footprint, including ABL’s offices in Norway, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. It may also draw on the specialised advisory and engineering consultancy expertise of OWC Poland, based out of offices in Warsaw and Gdansk.

“We will bring ABL’s global expertise in marine transportation and installation operations for offshore wind to support this important step in Poland’s offshore wind development. We combine the track-record, multi-disciplined marine and engineering expertise, and footprint across Northern Europe to execute this project,” added Klappenbach.

