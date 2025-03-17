Nordex Group receives order for 94 MW in Canada

A wind energy project developer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 16 n163/5.X turbines.

The 94 MW order also includes the servicing of the turbines for a period of 25 years.

The Nordex Group will supply the turbines for the wind project in Nova Scotia from mid-2026, each with a nominal output of 5.9 MW. The cold climate turbines will be installed on 125 m high tubular steel towers and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for rotor blades. This ensures high availability of the turbines during the cold winter period.

Manav Sharma, CEO Division North America of the Nordex Group, commented: “This is another project with which the Nordex Group is further expanding its market position in Canada. 15 years ago, the company integrated an anti-icing system for rotor blades into our turbines for the first time. This solution is one of the keys to the company's success in cold climate regions such as Canada. Since ice formation on the rotor blade surface is prevented, ice-related downtimes are minimised.”

The name of the customer and of the wind farm are not disclosed.

