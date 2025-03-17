ORE Catapult signs MoU on floating offshore wind with FLOWRA

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Japanese Floating Wind Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to reduce development risks and costs of floating offshore wind.

The MoU, signed in Tokyo on 7 March 2025, is the culmination of a nine month period of collaboration and will include personnel exchange, work on standardisation of component technologies, and a test and demonstration alliance to facilitate large scale technology development.

The MoU between the two organisations coincided with a wider co-operation agreement between the UK and Japanese governments to support and encourage collaboration on offshore wind deployment in both countries.

Floating offshore wind is set to play a major role in the future energy mix of both the UK and Japan in the years to come. Harnessing UK R&D capability and the strength of Japanese industrial manufacturing capacity will turbocharge development of this important technology, bringing innovative and sustainable renewable energy to both countries and wider global markets.

As well as the economic benefits and job creation opportunity floating offshore wind presents, it will provide significant energy security and support efforts in both countries for emissions reduction to combat climate change.

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, said: “The UK is a world leader in offshore wind, and this partnership with Japan will turbocharge the development of this vital renewable energy.

“Clean energy has been chosen as a key growth sector in our upcoming Industrial Strategy, and international partnerships like this will attract investment, and deliver long-term, stable growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK, making our Plan for Change a reality.”

Dr Cristina Garcia-Duffy, Director of Research and Technical Capabilities at ORE Catapult, added: “As two island nations with a longstanding history of trade and investment partnership, Japan and the UK are important partners for the burgeoning technology development of floating offshore wind.

“Working with our friends and colleagues at FLOWRA to address the challenges and opportunities in bringing floating offshore wind to commercial deployment will stimulate significant economic and export opportunities, create jobs, bolster energy security and support our respective efforts to combat climate change.”

