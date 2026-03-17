The Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan and Lloyd's Register (LR) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore technology development co-operation in the field of floating offshore wind.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organisations to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors, said: “We are delighted and proud to have concluded a cooperation agreement with LR, the authoritative classification society in the UK, having the world's longest history.

“The promotion of renewable energy and the realisation of a sustainable society are vital mission for us. Particularly, floating offshore wind is greatly expected both domestically and internationally as a power source capable of utilising marine resources at the maximum extent with minimum environmental impact, and to deliver large scale electricity supply.

“Through our collaboration with LR, we believe that we will be able to execute technological development in line with global standards, incorporating international standards and expertise in design, construction, and operation, and enabling Japan's floating offshore wind technology to gain further trust in the global market.

“We strongly hope that this cooperation agreement will contribute to the development of floating offshore wind in Japan and worldwide and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable future.”

Manuel Ruiz, Renewables Director, Lloyd’s Register, added: “The successful deployment of floating offshore wind needs strong alignment between innovation, safety and internationally recognised standards. Through our collaboration with FLOWRA, LR brings its global certification and energy asset assurance expertise to help reduce technical risk, to optimise projects’ development costs and reduce uncertainties to accelerate the deployment of floating wind.

“By working closely with Japan’s industry leaders like FLOWRA, we aim to enable safe, scalable projects that contribute both to national wind energy ambitions and to the wider global maritime and offshore energy transition.”