Nordex Group receives new orders for 137 MW for repowering projects in Germany

The Nordex Group has received two orders for repowering projects on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn in Germany.

For the two wind farms, Fehmarn-Mitte I and Fehmarn-Mitte II, Nordex will supply and install 24 wind turbines of the N163/5.X type. The total capacity of the orders from the company, Fehmarn-Mitte GmbH, amounts to 136.8 MW. Additionally, the contracts include a premium service agreement for 20 years, which is intended to ensure long-term high technical availability of the turbines.

The installation of the turbines is planned for summer 2027. The commissioning of all turbines in both wind farms is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2027.

The Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are among the established onshore wind energy locations in the region and have been gradually modernised over the years. The modern, high-performance Nordex turbines with 5.7 MW of capacity will now replace older turbines. The goal is to generate more electricity with fewer wind turbines while complying with distance and environmental regulations. Fehmarn-Mitte I and II wind farms are regularly used as reference projects for repowering measures on the island.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, commented: “The orders underline how powerful modern onshore technology is today. Our turbines will generate significantly higher yields at the site in the future, making repowering an economically and ecologically convincing model for our new customer.”

Karl Detlef, Managing Director, and Julian Hertz-Kleptow, Project Manager of the parent company, Osterhof Detlef Regenerative Energien GmbH & Co. KG., noted: “We are very pleased about the collaboration with Nordex. It creates a strong foundation for a trusting and close partnership for further future projects.”

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