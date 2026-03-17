WFW advises Nadara on acquisition of Talveg Wind

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised independent renewable energy power producer, Nadara, on its acquisition of Talveg Wind, a French company specialising in operation and maintenance services for wind farms.

With this strategic transaction, Nadara secures in-house access to high-performance operation and maintenance services for its wind farms and reinforces its position as a vertically integrated leader in the renewable energy sector.

Nadara is a NextGen independent power producer (IPP+) with operations in Europe and the US including onshore wind, solar photovoltaic, biomass, and energy storage, and services encompassing energy optimisation, trading, and flexibility solutions.

The WFW Paris Energy team that advised Nadara was led by Corporate and M&A Partner, Thomas Rabain, supported by Public Law, Regulatory, and Project Partner Laurent Battoue. Thomas and Laurent were assisted by Senior Associate Lucile Mazoué and Associate, Laura Carpentier, on Corporate and M&A aspects and Senior Associate, Julian Brandao Marques, on project contracts. Partner, Romain Girtanner, and Senior Associate, Rym Bouaziz, assisted on the tax aspects of the deal, whilst Partner, Cyrille Gogny-Goubert, and Associate, Marie Jannet, provided real estate law advice.

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