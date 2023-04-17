Enersense chosen as main contractor for Gigawatti Oy’s Oosinselkä wind farm infrastructure construction

Enersense International, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, has agreed with Gigawatti Oy about construction of the Oosinselkä wind farm in Luvia at Eurajoki, Finland. The order has been booked into Enersense’s Power business area’s 1Q23 order book.

Gigawatti Oy’s Oosinselkä wind farm consists of 13 turbines. Enersense will begin the construction works in the summer of 2023. According to plans, the project will be completed by the end of 2024. Enersense will provide construction of the wind farm’s roads and platforms, foundations and internal network as a turnkey delivery.

“The Oosinselkä wind farm is a continuation to the cooperatives long-term investments to increase their own renewable energy. When completed, the wind farm will produce approximately a fifth of the S Group’s electricity demand. Enersense’s long experience of wind farms’ infrastructure construction was decisive in the selection of the contractor,” said Mikko Halonen, CEO, S-Voima.

”This project in the growing wind power market is important for Enersense. We are very pleased that Gigawatti Oy chose us as their partner in this investment. This enables us to extend our good cooperation from wind power maintenance also to construction projects,” added Maija Isoaho, Head of Wind Power Construction for Enersense’s Power business area.

Gigawatti Oy is fully owned by S-Voima Oy, who is responsible for the S Group’s electricity procurement. S-Voima Oy is owned by the cooperatives and SOK together.

