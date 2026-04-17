Kruger Energy begins construction of the Saint-Paul-de-Montminy wind farm

Kruger Energy has begun the construction of the Saint-Paul-de-Montminy (SPDM) wind farm, a 196 MW project scheduled for commissioning in December 2027. Located within the municipalities of Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire, and Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton, the project represents an investment of more than CAN$580 million.

Developed in partnership with the Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est and Potentia Renewables Inc., the SPDM wind farm has now entered the construction phase following receipt of all required authorisations. Preparatory work is underway across several areas of the site, including clearing work areas, delineating construction zones, and preliminary work on the future collector system and transmission line.

Active in wind power development for over 20 years, Kruger Energy continues to expand through major projects that support the energy transition and contribute to community development. With the SPDM project, the company’s cumulative investments in wind energy in Canada now total CAN$1.5 billion.

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