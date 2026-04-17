Qualitas Energy secures 126 MW in onshore wind energy tender in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform focused on funding and developing renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, has secured tender awards for three wind projects in the February 2026 onshore wind energy auction conducted by the German Federal Network Agency.

The combined awarded capacity amounts to 126 MW, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued expansion in the German wind market.

The three wind energy projects are located in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Württemberg, where Qualitas Energy will develop a total of 18 wind turbines. Once fully operational, these assets are expected to generate sufficient renewable electricity to supply approximately 84 000 households, making a meaningful contribution to both regional decarbonisation efforts and Germany’s national climate objectives.

According to the German Federal Network Agency, the February 2026 onshore wind auction was significantly oversubscribed, with 924 bids submitted for a total capacity of 7858 MW, compared to an available volume of 3445 MW. Despite the strong dominance of high-wind locations in northern Germany, Qualitas Energy succeeded in securing a well-balanced regional portfolio of awarded projects.

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, commented: “These auction results reflect the strong demand and competitive dynamics in Germany’s onshore wind sector, as well as the strong momentum of advancing the energy transition. Securing a total of 126 MW in this tender demonstrates our team’s execution capability and long-term commitment to the market. The awarded projects will contribute to strengthening renewable power generation and supporting a more resilient and sustainable energy system.”

With a robust portfolio of more than 100 wind energy projects and a late-stage development pipeline of 3 GW in Germany, Qualitas Energy is well-positioned to further expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions and continued investment in high-potential renewable energy assets.

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