Vestas receives 70 MW order from Tessa Green Energy to deliver wind energy in Bulgaria

Vestas has received a 70 MW order from Tessa Green Energy to supply 11 EnVentus V162-6.4 MW wind turbines for the Strazhitsa wind project in Bulgaria.

The order includes a long-term Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 services agreement.

The Strazhitsa wind farm represents a significant milestone for the revival of Bulgaria’s wind energy sector. In early 2026, wind energy has played an important role in turning the country from a net importer to a net exporter of electricity, increasing its energy independence and reducing its exposure to volatile energy prices.

Srdan Cenic, General Manager and VP Sales, Southeast Europe and Central Asia, commented: “We are proud that Tessa Green Energy has trusted us for the Strazhitsa project in Bulgaria. Having a new project after a long pause in the Bulgarian market is very meaningful for Vestas, and we hope it will help spark a new era for wind energy in the country.”

Alexander Manolev, CEO of Tessa Green Energy, added: “Our ambition is to become a leading company in the region, and it is essential for us to work with the best global partners. We are therefore pleased to launch this project in partnership with Vestas, and we believe this marks the beginning of a strategic partnership.”

Vestas has played a pivotal role in driving wind energy deployment across Bulgaria since entering the market in 2007. With more than 360 MW of installed capacity, Vestas holds a leading market position in the country and operates a well-established and experienced service organisation, providing operations and maintenance services in Bulgaria and across Eastern Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 1Q27, while commissioning is planned for 2Q27 and 3Q27.

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