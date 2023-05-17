ArcLight’s Sequitur Renewables to acquire California wind farm

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC has announced that its portfolio company, Sequitur Renewables, LLC, has acquired an operating wind farm in the Altamont Pass region of California, the US.

Sequitur was established by ArcLight in 2022 with the acquisition of operating wind farms in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Sequitur is focused on acquiring mature operational wind farms and executing value-add operational, commercial, and financial strategies.

“Sequitur is pleased to close another acquisition of an operating wind farm. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities across the country to scale the platform while maintaining our focus on safety and profitability,” said Matt McCabe, CEO of Sequitur.

“ArcLight is excited to add to the Sequitur platform and assist in its mission of bringing more carbon-free power to markets from existing wind resources,” added Carter Ward, Partner at ArcLight.

Milbank served as legal counsel on the transaction to ArcLight.

