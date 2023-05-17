IberBlue Wind announces second floating offshore wind farm off Andalusia coast

IberBlue Wind, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Proes Consultores and FF New Energy Ventures, has announced an offshore wind project on the Spanish Southern coast of Andalusia.

It is called La Pinta in tribute to one of the three caravels used by Christopher Columbus on his first trip to America. It will be located off the coasts of Granada and Almeria and will cover an area of approximately 316 km2.

La Pinta will have an installed capacity of around 990 MW produced by up to 55 turbines of 18 MW each, and it will be located between 15 – 35 km from the coast, minimising its visual impact. When operational, it will have the capacity to supply energy to over 670 000 homes.

IberBlue has submitted the initial project document (IPD), which includes its technical characteristics, to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

La Pinta will use innovative floating offshore wind technology to create carbon-free energy, which is part of the Spanish Government’s goal to realise 1 – 3GW of installed offshore wind energy by 2030.

The global investment required for the construction and maintenance of the wind farm will exceed €2500 million and generate over 3300 jobs. The project execution will provide many economic and social opportunities in the local area. All IberBlue Wind’s projects are committed to the development of coastal communities and close collaboration with stakeholders, including civil society, coastal communities and groups related to the use of the sea. The company has already established contacts with the Junta de Andalucía (regional government), town halls, associations, and representative bodies of the area, in order for the farms to be satisfactorily integrated into the environment.

Julio Vera, Stakeholder Engagement & Policy Director of IberBlue Wind, said: “Andalusia is a key area for offshore wind development in Spain. It has a great wind resource, good infrastructure and potential capacity to become a benchmark for this kind of project. The coasts of Granada and Almeria have favourable conditions for offshore wind farms, although it will be necessary to reinforce the electricity network in the surrounding area to take all the energy generated.”

