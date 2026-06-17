EIB completes €250 million backing for Baltic’s largest wind farm

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has completed its financing for the Kelme wind farm in Lithuania – the largest operating wind site in the Baltic region – with an additional loan of €150 million to Ignitis Group.

The new financing brings the EIB’s total support for the project to €250 million, representing almost half of a €550 million flagship investment that is reshaping Lithuania’s energy landscape. The EIB last year provided an initial loan of €100 million for the Kelme wind farm.

“Our support highlights how strategic investments in renewable energy can deliver both energy security and economic resilience for Lithuania,” said EIB Vice President, Karl Nehammer. “Projects like this help ensure stable, affordable and domestically produced electricity for the future.”

With an installed capacity of 314 MW, the Kelme wind farm, developed by Ignitis Renewables, reached full commercial operation in June 2025. It generates enough electricity to power 250 000 Lithuanian households and has significantly increased the country’s domestic renewable electricity generation, strengthening energy security and reducing reliance on energy imports.

“The additional EIB financing reflects continued confidence in Ignitis Group’s strategy and our long-term partnership with the European Investment Bank. Access to capital at this scale is essential to expand domestic green generation and strengthen the regional energy system,” added Ignitis Group Chief Financial Officer, Jonas Rimavicius. “It also highlights the role of long-term partnerships with international financial institutions as a key enabler in delivering a secure and green energy ecosystem across the Baltic region.”

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