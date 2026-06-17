Siemens Energy to build 2 GW converter platform with German shipyard

Siemens Energy and Neptun Smulders Offshore Renewables (NSORe) have been awarded a contract to deliver a new grid connection system for offshore wind farms in the North Sea for German transmission system operator, 50Hertz. The connection, known as North Sea Connector 2, will enable up to 2 GW of wind power to be transmitted from offshore to onshore in the future.

The offshore converter platform will be fabricated by NSORe, a joint venture between Neptun Werft – part of the German Meyer Werft Group – and the Belgian construction company Smulders, primarily at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde. Siemens Energy will equip the platform with electrical transmission technologies, which will largely be manufactured at the company’s German factories. Siemens Energy has also been awarded a long-term service contract to cover maintenance, IT services, and on-call support. The company expects to fully book the order in the next fiscal year starting on 1 October 2026.

Tim Holt, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, said: “Expanding offshore grid connections is currently one of the most demanding tasks of the energy transition, especially at the pace now required. To help this, we have specifically expanded our capacities in Germany. Technology is only one piece of the puzzle, to ensure that our technologies can be deployed, we rely on strong partners in the maritime sector. We welcome the additional, much-needed capacity being created by Neptun Werft.”

Stefan Kapferer, CEO of 50Hertz, added: “As the transmission system operator for eastern Germany, Berlin and Hamburg, we are pleased that, in a transparent and open tendering process, a consortium was able to prevail both in terms of price and technology, and will manufacture key components at a shipyard within our grid area. This demonstrates that domestic shipyards are now capable of offering competitive bids for the construction of offshore platforms.”

Around 95% of Siemens Energy’s project scope for North Sea Connector 2 will be delivered in Germany: Transformers and converters will come from Nuremberg, while SF6-free gas-insulated switchgear will be supplied from Berlin.

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