DENZAI Philippines Inc. to supply equipment for the Tanay wind power project

DENZAI Philippine Inc. has been contracted to provide equipment for the 128 MW Tanay wind power project in Tanay, Rizal, Republic of the Philippines.

DENZAI Philippines Inc. will supply an 800-t crawler crane for a period of five months. The Tanay wind power project has a potential capacity of 128 MW, which will eventually power 118 125 households, with roughly 197 780 tpy of carbon dioxide.

DENZAI Philippine Inc. was established in 2023 and has been providing equipment and heavy lift services for renewable energy projects across the Philippines since its founding.

Selvakumar Tamilappan, Director, Country Manager, DENZAI Philippines Inc., commented: “Supporting a project of this scale is a great step for DENZAI Philippines. We look forward to a safe and successful deployment, and to serving the Philippines’ growing renewable energy sector.”

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