Fugro and NYK team up on offshore geotechnical services in Japan

Fugro and NYK Group (NYK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan.

The companies will also collaborate on a feasibility study into jointly operating a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects. This strategic partnership will benefit from Fugro’s technical and operational expertise in offshore wind and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market.

Japan’s burgeoning offshore wind industry is predicted to increase national demand for geotechnical investigation vessels. By joining forces, Fugro and NYK will be able to meet this demand and contribute to the successful development of offshore wind as a sustainable energy source for the country.