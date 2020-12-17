Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted team up on first US onshore wind project together

Siemens Gamesa has signed a milestone wind power agreement with Ørsted to supply the 298-MW Haystack wind farm in Nebraska as the two companies embark on a new stage in their onshore partnership following nearly 30 years of offshore projects together.

The Haystack project includes the supply of 51 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines and 18 safe harbor turbines. The first deliveries are expected to begin in the summer of 2021 with commissioning expected in 4Q2021.

The order also includes a 30-year full-scope service and maintenance agreement covering primary activities related to the service and maintenance of the units. This agreement is the longest ever service contract for Siemens Gamesa in North America and evidences trust not only in Siemens Gamesa’s technology but also the company’s strong and flexible service capabilities.

“Ørsted is a key partner in our offshore business and we are excited to expand that partnership into onshore wind power. The Haystack project will provide clean energy to nearly 85 000 average US homes,” said Shannon Sturgil, Chief Executive Officer of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “We achieved an important milestone over the summer with the Coastal Virginia Offshore Pilot Project and we are thrilled to add Haystack to our list of firsts.”

The SG 5.0-145 wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa, to be used at the Haystack project, has proven to be a very successful product in the US. Its new state-of-the-art control system and enhanced blade aerodynamics optimise power generation. Thanks to its OptimaFlex technology, the wind turbine also features a flexible power rating ranging between 4.0 and 5.0 MW, thereby providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific conditions of each site. The turbine features a modular design for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and lower levelised cost of energy.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project, which came online this summer, is owned by Dominion Energy and Ørsted is EPC contractor on the project. It is the first offshore wind project in US federal waters and the first offshore wind project in the US for Siemens Gamesa, located approximately 27 miles/43.5 km offshore.

Together, Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted have installed over 1300 offshore wind turbines. This order evidences confidence in Siemens Gamesa’s technology and service.

In total, Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 23 GW in the US and has a strong US footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices. The company has nearly 72 GW under service globally, including more than 10 GW of multibrand turbines. In North America, Siemens Gamesa provides service and maintenance to wind projects with a total output capacity of more than 14 GW.

