Consortium to provide skilled Scottish workforce for floating wind

The Ørsted, Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy consortium taking part in the current ScotWind offshore wind leasing round have announced details of a tie-up with Energy Skills Partnership Scotland (ESP) to help provide the workforce required to construct floating wind farms in Scotland.

A collaboration between Scotland’s colleges and partners from industry, established to increase Scotland’s ability to deliver the skills required by the energy, engineering and construction sectors, ESP won the Contribution to Skills category at the recent Scottish Green Energy Awards for its energy efficiency training network.

Jim Brown, Director at ESP, said: “The college sector has supported the wind industry in Scotland for over ten years having piloted the First Apprenticeship Programme for the UK and training hundreds of wind turbine technicians. This activity has accelerated over recent years driven by offshore wind developments and our Wind Training Network expanding to 10 member colleges informed by discussions with industry. We are delighted to be part of this collaboration that will maximise the job opportunities in Scotland and ensure industry’s skills needs are met.

Duncan Clark, Head of Region UK at Ørsted, said: “Floating offshore wind represents a huge opportunity for Scotland to become a world leader in terms of facilities, skills and knowledge. This partnership with ESP will en-sure that young people can choose college courses which are tailored to fully equip them for a career in the offshore wind industry, boosting the economy and reinforcing Scotland’s position at the forefront of renewable technology.”

The deal with ESP will also develop programmes to re-skill the existing workforce, offering new opportunities to anyone keen to retrain.

Richard Dibley, Managing Director of Falck Renewables Wind Ltd, said: “As with all technologies, a skilled and motivated workforce is key to success. Scotland has an excellent track record of developing and providing specialised training as it did so successfully with oil and gas. Working in partner-ship with Scotland’s colleges through ESP will help ensure we have a fully trained workforce ready for construction to begin.”

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: “Sites off the coast of Scotland are ideal for developing floating wind farms. Our work with ESP will look at developing training in emerging areas such as advanced manufacturing and hydrogen related studies which would assist future projects and maximise the benefits of floating wind to Scotland. We are keen to share our expertise in delivering floating wind with local stakeholders to ensure they can benefit fully from the opportunity that it presents.”