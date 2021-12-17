RWE’s floating offshore wind platform manufacturing moves forward

Floating wind opens up the possibility of deploying offshore wind farms in deeper waters and thus making completely new regions available worldwide. RWE is well on track to become a leader in floating wind and to have 1 GW either in operation or under construction by 2030. To gain experience early and pave the way for commercial scale floating wind, RWE is participating in multiple high-profile floating demonstration projects like the DemoSATH pilot project.
The SATH concept is based on a concrete twin-hull barge structure, made of modular, pre-fabricated components. The assembly operations of the precast elements has successfully completed recently in the port of Bilbao in northern Spain, with the next stage now being the full finalisation of the floating platform as well as the installation of the wind turbine. The project is expected to be fully installed in 3Q22 in a test field off the Basque coast.
