Construction of enercity’s new wind farm in Germany has started

enercity is keeping the pace of the strategic expansion of renewable energies high: East of Osnabrück, Germany, in the North Rhine-Westphalian district of Minden-Lübbecke (Mühlenkreis), Germany, construction of a new 45 MW wind farm has recently started. 10 Nordex N-149 turbines, each with an output of 4.5 MW and a hub height of 125 m, will be part of the enercity wind farm in Stemwede, Germany, which will go into operation in Autumn 2023.

Plants avoid more than 38 000 t of CO 2 annually

The expected annual production of the wind farm is approximately 96 000 MWh, which corresponds to the needs of more than 38 000 households. The systems avoid 38 400 tpy of CO 2 , which is comparable to the emissions of approximately 46 000 cars. With this project, enercity is once again investing approximately €70 million in the consistent expansion of renewable electricity generation.

“A quick implementation of wind power projects like in Stemwede is crucial for the energy transition. Together with the municipalities and our customers, we manage to do more to become independent of fossil fuels and thus strengthen Germany as a business location as a whole,” said enercity CEO Dr. Susanna Zapreva.

Project geared to nature and species conservation concerns

In close co-ordination with the nature conservation authority, enercity has taken a number of compensatory measures for the wind farm. Approximately 11 km from the wind farm, arable land was converted into extensive grassland as a resting area for meadow birds. In addition, a number of additional attractive habitats are created in the form of field hedges. In addition, more than 100 climate-resistant shrubs and 53 other avenue trees will be planted.

