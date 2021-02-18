DEME Offshore awarded transportation and installation contract for North Sea wind farms

DEME Offshore has been awarded a contract for the transport and installation of the jackets and topsides for two Hollandse Kust offshore substations. DEME Offshore will also supply and install scour protection for both substations, which will be installed at the Hollandse Kust (noord) and and Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) wind farms.

The contract has been awarded by the joint venture ENGIE Solutions-Iemants (a subsidiary of Smulders) that is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of the two substations.

Installation of the scour protection and jacket for Hollandse Kust (noord) is planned for the second half of 2021, while the topside for Hollandse Kust (noord) and jacket for (west Alpha) will be installed during the summer of 2022. The topside for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be installed in 2023.

Project Hollandse Kust (noord) and Hollandse Kust (west Alpha)

The offshore platforms Hollandse Kust (noord) and Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be located in the North Sea along the Dutch coast and will be operational by respectively 2023 and 2024. In 2030, 40% of the electricity demand of the Netherlands will be supplied by the electricity of offshore wind farms. TenneT will realise the grid connections for these wind farms. These 700 MW platforms will be the fifth and sixth large-scale grid connections for offshore wind energy in the Netherlands, built and operated by TenneT. The first high-voltage connections for the wind farms near Borssele are now operational, and will be followed by the connections for Hollandse Kust (zuid) in 2022. TenneT will realise approximately 9.6 GW of high-voltage connections in the Dutch North Sea by 2030.

