Tekmar Group enter three-year agreement with Nexans S.A. for risk analysis services

Tekmar Group, a provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, has announced that its subsidiary, RYDER, has been awarded a three-year framework agreement by Nexans S.A., a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services.

Under the framework, RYDER will provide a wide scope of critical engineering support to Nexans and its associated offshore wind projects worldwide, including cable burial risk assessments, installation analysis, and specialist subsea engineering consultancy.

Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Nexans through this agreement. This opportunity reflects the ability to deliver high-quality engineering support and our team is committed to providing quality solutions that support the success of Nexans’ projects. We look forward to delivering value under this framework over the next three years.”

