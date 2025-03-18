Wind Peak ready for first installation job

Wind Peak is ready for her very first installation job at the Sofia offshore wind farm in the North Sea. She will depart from the Port of Hull for her initial load-out of the first six sets of 14 MW turbine components.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm is developed by RWE and will be one of the largest single offshore wind farms in the world. Cadeler will assist Siemens Gamesa with the transport and installation of 100 of the 14MW WTGs.

Half of them will be fitted with recyclable blades from Siemens Gamesa’s blade manufacturing facility in Hull.

When completed, the wind farm will provide almost 1.2 million UK homes with their annual electricity needs. This means, more than 2.5 million tpy of carbon emissions will be saved.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler commented: “Wind Peak has been the flagship of our newbuild portfolio, embodying the capacity and technical innovations that drive our operations. The Sofia project is a testament to our commitment to advancing renewable energy and our proven capability in installing cutting-edge 14 MW wind turbine generators. Since her delivery from the shipyard in August 2024, Wind Peak has been primed for this moment on different service tasks, and we are beyond excited to see her fully deployed on this long-awaited and first installation project.”

