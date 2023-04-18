Commerz Real expands Finnish wind power portfolio

Commerz Real is making further progress with the expansion of the European portfolio for its Klimavest impact fund with the purchase of a new wind farm in Finland. The asset has an installed capacity of 39.9 MW and is being sold as a turnkey plant by the company Energiequelle. This is already the second successful transaction with the international project developer, whose track record encompasses a project volume of more than 1500 MW.

“Finland is an extremely attractive location for wind energy investments. On the basis of the positive experiences with the local framework conditions and with Energiequelle as the developer, we have been able to expand the Klimavest fund portfolio to include a further profitable asset,” said Yves-Maurice Radwan, Head of Green Deal Infrastructure at Commerz Real.

The wind farm encompasses a total of seven individual turbines with a height of 126.5 m. Connection to the mains grid took place in 2022. The long-term servicing and maintenance is the responsibility of the manufacturer Nordex, while the developer and seller Energiequelle is responsible for the technical and commercial operational management of the wind farm.

The wind farm is located in the Pohjois-Pohjanmaa region in western Finland, in the municipality of Kalajoki, approximately 450 km north-west of Helsinki. It is already the third wind power investment by Commerz Real in the Gulf of Bothnia following an acquisition in the municipality of Maalahti close to the city of Vaasa in December 2022 and a transaction in the municipality of Kannus in the Summer of 2021.

