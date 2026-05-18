RES completes sale of Topaz wind farm to Reges Elektrik

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has announced the sale of the Topaz wind energy project in Türkiye.

Located within the borders of the Alaca and Aydincik districts of Çorum and Yozgat provinces, the 66 MWm/65 MWe project has been acquired by Reges Elektrik and will make a significant contribution to Turkiye’s renewable energy sector.

The Topaz project was awarded to RES under the wind capacity tender organised by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corp. (TEIAS) in 2017; after completing the pre-licensing process, it has earned the right to obtain a production license as of March 2026. Once Topaz becomes operational, it is projected to prevent approximately 80 000 t of CO 2 -e greenhouse gas emissions, contribute approximately US$13.2 million in revenue over the first 10 years, and generate approximately US$25 million in grid fees over the project’s 25-year lifespan, thereby providing a direct contribution of approximately US$38.2 million to the public.

Geert Dooms, General Manager of RES in Türkiye, said: “We’ve added another milestone to Turkiye’s energy future and are thrilled to further showcase our deep expertise in engineering and project development through this innovative project. Since 2009, we’ve supported Türkiye’s renewable energy goals and energy independence ambitions, by applying over 40 years of international experience.”

Reges Elektrik General Manager Enver Altuncu said: “We believe that investments in renewable resources during Türkiye’s energy transition process are critically important not only for energy supply security, but also for sustainable development goals. Thanks to our recent investments as Reges Elektrik, we are moving toward a more integrated and sustainable structure by complementing the strong experience we have gained in the field of energy supply with our production capacity. The inclusion of Hanti Enerji Üretim A.S. within Reges Elektrik is a very important part of this process. With this 66 MW investment to be implemented in Çorum and Yozgat, we are accelerating our steps in the field of production. In the coming period, by further increasing our investments in renewable energy, we will continue contributing to Türkiye’s energy independence and low-carbon future.”

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