Andel and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to form strategic partnership

For Denmark to reach national climate ambitions and lower the share of fossil fuels in the national energy supply, the green transition needs to be accelerated. This will only happen through an acceleration of renewable energy and only by speeding up the development and construction of offshore wind farms.

Earlier in 2023, a political agreement laid the foundation for the largest Danish build-out of offshore wind historically at 9 GW. The partnership formed by Andel and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) will play a central part in the build-out and delivering on the national ambitions with two of the country’s most notable companies working together on offshore wind farms placed attractively close to the Danish island of Zealand. The two parks will have a capacity to supply power to the equivalent of 2 million homes.

“The international climate and energy crisis is a threat to our energy supply, and it is of great importance that we support the build-out of renewable energy. We are very happy and proud to form this strong strategic partnership with CIP, a company with expertise within development, construction, and operation of offshore wind farms. In our investment program up to 2035, DKK 90 billion will be invested into growth and the green transition. Now, together with CIP we are ready, and it is our goal to win the tenders for Hesselø and Kriegers Flak II,” said Jesper Hjulmand, CEO of Andel.

The continuous build-out of offshore wind in Denmark serves not only a purpose of transitioning the power supply, but will also be central to Denmark in keeping the global position as a global leader in renewables, while growing the economy, and creating jobs both during construction and operation.

“Hesselø and Kriegers Flak II are very important pieces of the puzzle that is the transition of the Danish energy system. It is of utmost importance that we keep the transition moving, and at Andel and CIP we are ready to do our part of the job. Andel has strong competences in operating electricity supply and trading energy in large volumes both financially and to consumers, so Andel is a partner that complements our competences very well. Our common ambition is to be an important driver in the realisation of the potential for even larger amounts of renewable energy generation in Danish waters,” said Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner at CIP.

The Danish authorities have appointed attractive areas designated for construction of offshore wind farms in the Northsea, Kattegat, and the Baltic Sea through a screening process followed by pre-investigations of the sites. Hesselø Offshore Wind Farm is planned for completion by 2029 and Kriegers Flak II by 2030. The two parks will have a total minimum installed capacity of 1.8 GW.

