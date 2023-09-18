Petrobras and WEG, a global Brazilian electrical and electronic equipment company, signed a strategic partnership agreement for the joint development of a 7 MW onshore wind turbine, the first of this size – and the largest – to be manufactured in Brazil. This project will raise Petrobras’ know-how in wind power technology, in addition to promoting Brazil’s energy transition, in partnership with a company that stands out for its innovative solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and electric mobility.

The wind turbine will be 220 m high from the ground to the blade tip – equivalent to six Christ the Redeemer statues – and weigh 1830 t – corresponding to the weight of approximately 1660 family cars or 44 Boeing 737s. Petrobrás will invest BRL130 million in the project, which is already under development by WEG. The agreement covers the development of technologies for manufacturing wind turbine components – suitable for the country’s wind conditions – as well as the construction and testing of a prototype, with technical and commercial considerations by Petrobrás. WEG predicts to start series production of the equipment in 2025.

Onshore wind as a lever for offshore wind

In addition to playing a role in the expansion of national onshore wind power, the development of this 7 MW wind turbine will have a positive impact on the future of offshore wind power in Brazil. “As Petrobrás develops its knowledge in the production of high-capacity wind turbines onshore, it paves the way for the development of larger wind turbines, which will be employed in offshore generation projects. On this journey, the transition to offshore wind power offers opportunities to explore the vast wind potential in the country’s coast,” said Petrobrás’ CEO, Jean Paul Prates.

The agreement also promotes the development of state-of-the-art wind turbines. “This project is a crucial step towards the development of a new generation of offshore wind energy equipment, which has great potential for expansion on the Brazilian coast. The experience we will gain with the development of these wind turbines will help us further explore the opportunities of our wind resources, contributing to the diversification of our energy mix and the reduction of our carbon footprint,” affirmed Petrobrás’ Engineering, Technology and Innovation Officer, Carlos José Travassos.

“More than ever, the transition to renewable energy sources is essential to face the challenges of climate change and to build a more sustainable and fair future for Petrobrás and future generations. Our partnership with WEG is a testament of our commitment to this cause,” commented Petrobrás’ Energy Transition and Sustainability Officer, Maurício Tolmasquim.

“Through this partnership with Petrobrás, we are bringing together our expertise, resources, and knowledge to boost our country’s research and development of wind turbines, strengthening WEG’s commitment to renewable energy and the development of cutting-edge national technology,” said WEG’s Energy Superintendent Director, João Paulo Gualberto da Silva.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..