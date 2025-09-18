Cadeler signs contract with Ocean Winds for BC-Wind

Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of 26 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW offshore wind turbines at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

The signing of this firm contract follows the vessel reservation agreement (VRA) signed in February 2025 between Cadeler and Ocean Winds. When fully completed, BC-Wind will have a total capacity of up to 390 MW, supplying clean electricity to nearly 500 000 Polish households. The project is located about 23 km from the Polish coastline, north of the Pomeranian Voivodeship. It is Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland and will play an important role in the country’s ambitious offshore wind plans.

The installation is set to start in 2028 and to continue for approximately four months. Cadeler will deploy one of its O-class wind turbine installation vessels and will operate from the Port of Gdansk in Poland.

Cadeler and Ocean Winds have worked together previously, most recently on the Moray West offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland, but this contract represents their first direct contractual partnership.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented: “With this firm contract now signed, we are ready to bring our best-in-class fleet and experienced crews to support Ocean Winds on this important project. Poland is establishing itself as a key offshore wind market in Europe, and this project will be a significant step in strengthening the country’s renewable energy ambitions. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Polish Baltic Sea, building on the strong pipeline of projects we have already secured in the region.”

