ENERCON and NextWind enter strategic partnership

ENERCON and NextWind have entered into a strategic partnership to develop onshore wind energy projects in Germany.

The two companies signed a Letter of Intent at the Husum Wind trade fair. According to the agreement, the joint ambition is to make a significant contribution to a sustainable, secure, and affordable energy supply in Germany. Both companies also view the partnership as a signal of support for the government’s goal of ensuring affordable energy provision.

NextWind is one of Germany’s leading platforms for onshore wind. Backed by long-term private investors, the company focuses on acquiring existing wind farms and upgrading them with state-of-the-art turbine technology, tailored to optimise each site individually.

Under the agreement signed in Husum, NextWind intends to realise more than 100 wind turbines at locations across Germany from its current advanced development pipeline in collaboration with ENERCON. By closely co-ordinating ordering, production, and construction timelines, the companies aim to optimise implementation periods and project costs. The goal is to unlock cost synergies throughout the renewable value chain – from development and construction to operation – thereby actively supporting the central political objective of a reliable and affordable energy supply.

Werner Süss, Co-CEO of NextWind, commented: “Together with ENERCON, we are demonstrating how the energy transition can be taken to the next level – through partnerships that combine technological strength with private sector investment. In doing so, we are contributing to the German government’s top priority: a cost-effective, secure, and climate-neutral energy supply. New standards are set when companies have the courage to explore new paths together.”

ENERCON CCO, Uli Schulze Südhoff, added: “We are pleased about the agreed partnership and the trust placed in ENERCON. Partnerships like this show that the wind industry is providing targeted solutions to current energy policy challenges and putting them into practice. There is great potential in modernising established wind sites, which must be harnessed smartly and in a system-supportive way for the energy transition.”

As part of the partnership, ENERCON will support the planning and construction of the wind turbines. This includes services such as optimising wind farm layouts, transport and logistics routes, and providing technical recommendations for local permitting and environmental requirements. ENERCON’s turnkey solutions for substations and co-located battery storage systems offer further potential for synergies.

