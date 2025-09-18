Full Circle Wind Services signs O&M contract with Thrive Renewables

Full Circle Wind Services has secured an operations and maintenance contract with Thrive Renewables for Caton Moor wind farm in Lancashire, the UK. Commissioned in 2006, the site features eight Senvion MM70 turbines with a combined capacity of 16 MW.

The site underwent repowering in 2005, which increased its electricity output sevenfold. Today, Caton Moor generates around 47 million kWh annually — enough to power more than 11 000 homes each year.

This agreement marks the first time Full Circle has taken responsibility for this specific Senvion model. It builds on the company’s established track record of Senvion O&M contracts in the UK, further strengthening its expertise across a wide range of turbine platforms.

The contract, which commenced in July 2025, covers scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and 24/7/365 monitoring. It will be supported by Full Circle’s Livingston warehouse and regional service teams. In late July, Full Circle's wind turbine technicians completed specialist Senvion training at Caton Moor with the support of the wind farm owner Thrive Renewables.

Thrive Renewables is a renewable energy investment company that has been funding, building and operating clean energy projects in the UK for 30 years. The organisation has funded 45 wind, solar, hydro, storage, tidal, and geothermal projects, including six that are community-owned.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as the O&M partner for Caton Moor and grateful to Thrive for enabling onsite Senvion training for our technicians. Opportunities like this not only strengthen our technical expertise but also allow us to deliver safer, more efficient, and higher-quality service. Adding the MM70 to our portfolio further enhances our Senvion experience in the UK and expands the range of turbine models we can confidently support,” said Tulin MacLennan, Business Development Manager, Full Circle Wind Services.

“Now over 30 years old, Caton Moor is one of our longest standing clean energy projects and an established part of the local community. Partnering with Full Circle gives us confidence that the site will continue to be well maintained and supported by skilled technicians, so that it can continue generating clean electricity for years to come,” commented Adrian Warman, Head of Operations, Thrive Renewables.

