Metsähallitus commissions Arenso for technical design of Ebba offshore wind project’s EIA

Metsähallitus has selected Arenso Oy to carry out the technical planning of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) programme phase of the Ebba offshore wind project.

The project area is located in the Bay of Bothnia and is part of Finland’s ambitious transition towards carbon-neutral energy production.

Arenso is responsible for the early-stage technical design work that supports the EIA process and enables a more detailed assessment of turbine placement and marine infrastructure. The planning work will commence in autumn 2025.

Sami Piippo, Project Director of the Ebba offshore wind project, commented: “The Ebba project is an important step towards cleaner energy production. Arenso’s experience in technical design of offshore wind power brings strong expertise to the project.”

Esa Holttinen, Business Director at Arenso, added: “Arenso and its predecessor Suomen Hyötytuuli have been developing offshore wind power concepts suitable for the icy conditions of the Baltic Sea for over two decades, and this expertise will now be applied in the planning of the Ebba project. We are pleased to advance Finland’s offshore wind sector through this collaboration with Metsähallitus.”

The project area located off the coast of Pyhäjoki and Raahe, is state-owned. The area has been designated for wind power production in the Maritime Spatial Plan and in the draft of the North Ostrobothnia energy and climate phase regional land use plan. The planned offshore wind farm has an estimated capacity of 1400 MW. The goal is to begin electricity production in the 2030s. The Ebba project is part of Metsähallitus’ portfolio of offshore wind projects being developed in territorial waters.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!