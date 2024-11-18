Egis awarded project management contract for Eole project

Nantes Saint-Nazaire has awarded Egis and its partner BRLi the project management contract for the Eole project, a port infrastructure platform dedicated to the assembly of fixed and floating offshore wind turbines. With this new contract, Egis consolidates its position as a major player in the French and European offshore wind energy market and demonstrates the group's commitment to the energy transition.

Faced with the imperative of the energy transition at European and national level in a context of growing energy demand, the structures planned as part of the Eole project will serve as an essential base for the deployment of future wind farms off the Atlantic coast from 2030 onwards. In particular, the new infrastructures will enable the assembly of new-generation floating wind turbines (with a capacity of around 25 MW and measuring up to 350 m).

Construction is due to start in 2027, so that the first wind turbines can be in-stalled as early as 2030.

As well as contributing to France's energy independence and Europe's efforts to support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy, the project will secure the long-term future of an industry that creates value and jobs in the region.

Backed by their experience in port infrastructure for offshore wind energy, Egis and BRLi will provide a complete project management service, from design studies to construction supervision.

Egis will also be responsible for providing additional support during the consultation phase, geotechnical studies, planning, and co-ordination, as well as the management and development of BIM processes.

The consortium will draw on its multidisciplinary expertise in port infrastructure, maritime civil engineering, offshore wind energy, dredging and pyrotechnic decontamination, foundations, external works, and electrification.

