Vestas wins 186 MW project in Finland

Vestas has received a firm order from Ilmatar, Nordic energy company and Independent Power Producer (IPP), for the Pahkakoski project in the municipality Ii, located 60 km from the city of Oulu, Finland.

The order consists of 30 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 30-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“The Pahkakoski project is another great example for our collaboration with Ilmatar and underlines the strong relationship we have,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Together, we have secured a total of more than 150 wind turbines in ten years which proves our common vision of fostering a sustainable future for Finland. We are delighted to be the chosen supplier for this project and looking forward to our future cooperation with Ilmatar.”

“This is a big investment decision that we are very proud of. We know that more renewable energy is needed and despite the changing economic circumstances the green transition needs to continue. Pahkakoski wind farm is a proof that Ilmatar continues to be courageous in its investment decisions to build renewable energy in the Nordics. We are very pleased to be cooperating with Vestas in this project. The cooperation between two Nordic companies, who want to enable a more sustainable future, has been smooth and effective,” commented Juha-Pekka Weckström, CEO, Ilmatar Energy.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 2Q25.

