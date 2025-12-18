ABP and ScottishPower Renewables to support offshore wind operations from Port of Lowestoft

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading port operator, has announced a long-term partnership with ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities for the East Anglia TWO (EA2) and East Anglia THREE (EA3) offshore wind farms from the UK’s most easterly port, where ABP has recently completed the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF).

This agreement marks a major milestone in Lowestoft’s transformation into a leading hub for offshore energy. Under the agreement, SPR will utilise berths at LEEF for service operation vessels (SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs), taking advantage of Lowestoft’s proximity to the East Anglian offshore wind farms. This builds on SPR’s long-standing presence in Lowestoft, where it already operates its East Anglia ONE O&M base.

LEEF is a transformative £35 million investment by ABP in state-of-the-art port infrastructure, which was officially opened by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband MP, in January 2025. Purpose-built to meet the demands of the offshore energy industry, the facility features deepwater berths, modern utilities, and future-proofed infrastructure to support shore power and alternative fuels.

Minister for Energy, Michael Shanks, said: “Lowestoft is helping to power Britain’s clean energy revolution. This partnership between ABP and ScottishPower Renewables cements the town’s role at the forefront of our drive for clean, home-grown power.

“By investing in world class port infrastructure we’re creating high quality jobs, driving regional growth, and strengthening Britain’s energy security.”

Jess Asato, MP for Lowestoft, added: “ScottishPower’s decision to base operations and maintenance for East Anglia THREE and TWO right here in Lowestoft is a huge vote of confidence in our town and its future as a powerhouse for clean energy. This long-term commitment brings with it not just jobs and investment, but real momentum in transforming Lowestoft into a national hub for offshore wind. I’m proud to see this Government’s ambition for a fairer, greener economy becoming a reality on our coast – delivering opportunity for local people and playing a key role in powering the UK’s net-zero transition.”

Andy Reay, Head of Offshore Wind at ABP, commented: “This partnership with ScottishPower Renewables is a major step forward for Lowestoft and the UK’s offshore wind ambitions.

“LEEF offers the infrastructure and strategic location needed to support world-class operations and SPR’s decision to utilise our berths for EA2 and EA3 operations is a strong endorsement of the facility’s strategic value.

“We’re also keen to work with SPR to explore innovations that improve operational efficiency and sustainability to deliver the energy transition.”

SPR continues to deepen its investment in Lowestoft, committing over £8 million to expand its footprint in the town’s PowerPark. This includes a new O&M base for EA3 that will accommodate around 100 people. During peak construction, SPR expects to employ over 2300 people across its supply chain.

Ross Ovens, UK Managing Director – Offshore at ScottishPower Renewables concluded: “Lowestoft is our long-term home and the heart of our UK offshore wind operations. We already have a strong working relationship with ABP, and this new agreement builds on years of successful collaboration as we prepare to deliver EA2 and EA3 to power a cleaner and greener future.

“The benefits of our offshore wind farms extend far beyond renewable energy generation, they contribute directly to the local and wider UK economy – in 2025 alone we have invested over £12 million with companies registered in East Anglia.

“And LEEF gives us the infrastructure we need to support these vital projects while continuing to invest in local jobs, skills and community projects, including our East Anglia ONE Community Fund, and we’re committed to doing even more.”

