Vestas secures order with Tilt Renewables

Vestas has secured an order for Tilt Renewables’ 108 MW Waddi wind farm in Western Australia. This project is a major step in expanding Western Australia’s clean energy capacity, strengthening the state’s energy grid, while supporting the State government’s strategy to accelerate the transition to a secure, reliable, clean, and affordable electricity supply.

The order includes supply and installation of 18 V162-6.0 MW EnVentus wind turbines at a 125-m hub height, optimised to boost energy output. The order also includes a 30-year service agreement, ensuring reliable, long-term clean power for local communities and industry.

The Waddi wind farm underscores the strength of the Vestas–Tilt Renewables partnership, which has delivered some of Australia’s largest and most complex wind projects: from Salt Creek to Dundonnell and Rye Park and continues to advance the nation’s renewable energy transition through dependable, secure, utility scale solutions.

Anthony Fowler, CEO, Tilt Renewables, said: “Waddi wind farm is a proud investment in Western Australia, not only generating clean, affordable energy for around 68 000 homes but also delivering real benefits for the Dandaragan region. By working closely with local communities and employing local businesses, we’re ensuring this project leaves a lasting legacy. Together with Vestas, we’re building a reliable, long-term source of clean power that reduces carbon and strengthens the Wheatbelt’s energy future.”

Purvin Patel, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Vestas, added: “Waddi is a clear demonstration of Vestas’ commitment to delivering high-quality, utility scale wind projects that help accelerate the energy transition in Australia. Our partnership with Tilt Renewables continues to raise the bar for engineering excellence, reliability, and long-term service, and we are proud that our technology will support Western Australia’s ambition to build out a stronger, cleaner electricity system.”

Delivery of components will commence in 1Q27, commissioning to commence in 3Q27. Waddi wind farm, located 200 km north of Perth, will provide more than 150 new jobs in construction and six permanent jobs once operational.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!